PRAIRIE du SAC – Wyatt J. (Erp) Alt, age 33 passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 22, 2022. He was born January 18, 1989, to his parents Duane Alt and Carla Alt (Zuch). Wyatt attended Sauk Prairie High School and was in the graduating class of 2007. He had been employed for many years as a CNA and Med Aid at Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk Prairie, and recently moved on to other career opportunities. In his time at Maplewood, Wyatt built countless relationships, and was a true favorite of those both living and working there. His genuine, funny, and uplifting personality shone through to everyone he cared for. In his spare time, Wyatt loved the outdoors, mostly centered around the beautiful Wisconsin River. If he wasn’t working, you could find him fishing, camping, hiking, or just hanging around a campfire somewhere near the river. A harsh winter did not put a damper on his spirits as he would drill holes in the ice and yell “tip-up!” whenever the opportunity presented itself. The quieter and less adventurous side of Wyatt found him deeply engaged in books, movies, or a great TV series. He had a true love of the message and enjoyment any experience could bring him.