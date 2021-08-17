Wylesky, Gloria M.

DOYLESTOWN - Gloria M. Wylesky, 86, of Doylestown, passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on Aug. 7, 1935, the daughter of Winford P. and Bertha J. Griswold.

She was united in marriage to Joseph F. Wylesky on Dec. 12, 1953, in Dodgeville, Wis.

Gloria attended Fall River schools and worked at the Glove Factory, Wisconsin Cheesemen, and Jungs. She was very involved in the Snow Hoppers Snowmobile Club of Doylestown, raising her family, crocheting, fishing in Canada, snowmobiling, and taking gambling trips with her friends. She also loved her Packers, her cat, Charlie, and watching the birds.

Survivors include her sons, James (Dianne) Wylesky, Ripon, Thomas (Tamar) Wylesky, Fall River, Ervin (Deneen) Wylesky, Beaver Dam, and Kenneth (Diane) Wylesky, Doylestown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Thomas, Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Bertha Griswold of Doylestown; husband, Joseph; brothers, Ken, who died serving in Korea, and James Griswold; and her sister, Karen Williams.

A memorial visitation with social distancing guidelines will be held Friday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Rio, Wis. Graveside services will follow at Ohio Cemetery in Rio. Luncheon is to follow at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.