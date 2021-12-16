Wysocki, Lillian A.

PORTAGE - Lillian A. "Lilly" Wysocki was born Feb. 20, 1931, and born to eternal life on Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 90. Lilly was a loving mother and is survived by her four children, Denise L. Huemmer, Danny L. Baker, John Wysocki, and Stan Wysocki; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Also, she is survived by her loving sisters, Betsy, Rosie, and Margie; Lilly was a sibling of eight girls.

Memorials to the Cremation Society of Milwaukee are appreciated. Lillian's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at The Rivers and a special thanks to Heartland Family Hospice for their compassionate care for our mom, Lilly.

A memorial gathering will be on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, with a gathering time from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a service from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and visitation from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., at DINO'S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE (2900 New Pinery Road, Portage, WI 53901).

For family and friends, please RSVP to the email address dennise54@comcast.net. For those that are attending, please respond no later than Monday, Jan. 3, 2022; in the subject area: Lillian A Wysocki. The Quality Inn & Suites on W9250 Prospect Drive, Lodi, WI 53555 would be a great hotel to stay at while in Wisconsin.