Wyttenbach, Myrtle Giese Scholl

In 1978, Myrtle retired and married Franz Wyttenbach. She moved to live with him on his family farm in Sauk City, Wis., near her hometown. Together they enjoyed living the farm life again. Myrtle relished her retirement by gardening, gathering together with friends to play bridge and dominos, attending church activities, crocheting, and creating arts and crafts. Franz and Myrtle shared more than 28 years together until his death in 2007.

Following Franz' death, Myrtle was able to remain at the Wyttenbach Farm home with assistance provided by her eldest daughter, Elaine. In 2014, Myrtle returned to Green Bay, and lived with her daughter, Karen, until her death. She had fun! Laughter is good medicine. She even dressed up for the Kentucky Derby! Cards were her daily brain exercise, so if you stopped to visit, you would see her playing Skip-Bo or solitaire. She cherished every moment spent with family and friends.

The entire family is immensely grateful to Elaine and Karen for the loving care they provided to the matron of the family.

Myrtle always touted she would live to be 100 years old. Her family is very glad she did just that, and is grateful they seized every opportunity for generational photos along the way -- to include four great-great-grandchildren.