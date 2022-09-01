 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Xanthea "Thea" Dieter

May 25, 1994—Aug. 15, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Xanthea “Thea” Dieter, age 28, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Thea was born May 25, 1994, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Yancy Dieter and Chauntel Niederklopfer. She was a 2015 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.

Thea had her favorite movies that she loved to watch. She enjoyed music and found it very soothing to her.

Thea is survived by mother, Chauntel (Stan); father, Yancy Dieter; brothers: Christopher Van Zandt and Noah Williams; aunts: Kura Young, Annette Dieter and Sheila Dieter; uncle, Jerry Dieter; and her grandmother, Kathleen Schultz. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Jane Tenpenny; grandfathers: Jerry Dieter and Rick Schultz, Kenneth Williams and her aunt Nancy.

Even though Xanthea had Retts Syndrome with no voice or mobility, it never took her spirit. She will be dearly missed!

A memorial gathering will be held at the Arrowhead Campground at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

