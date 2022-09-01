May 25, 1994—Aug. 15, 2022
WISCONSIN DELLS—Xanthea “Thea” Dieter, age 28, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Thea was born May 25, 1994, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Yancy Dieter and Chauntel Niederklopfer. She was a 2015 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School.
Thea had her favorite movies that she loved to watch. She enjoyed music and found it very soothing to her.
Thea is survived by mother, Chauntel (Stan); father, Yancy Dieter; brothers: Christopher Van Zandt and Noah Williams; aunts: Kura Young, Annette Dieter and Sheila Dieter; uncle, Jerry Dieter; and her grandmother, Kathleen Schultz. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Jane Tenpenny; grandfathers: Jerry Dieter and Rick Schultz, Kenneth Williams and her aunt Nancy.
Even though Xanthea had Retts Syndrome with no voice or mobility, it never took her spirit. She will be dearly missed!
A memorial gathering will be held at the Arrowhead Campground at a later date.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)