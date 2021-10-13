Yacko, Alex

Visitation will be held at PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lake Delton, Wis., on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Friday at St. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Alex was born Feb. 13, 1993, in Elgin, Ill., the son of Robert Yacko Jr. and Dawn Cobian. Alex was a 2011 honor roll graduate of the Wisconsin Dells High School and a three-sport athlete. He was #27 for football and #9 for both baseball and hockey, where he was a 10x varsity letter winner. He was an American Legion Baseball State Champion and was recruited to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as an outfielder. He was an avid Chicago sports fan with a love for the game and a passion for playing ball. He loved making his family and friends laugh and had the ability to light up a room with his infectious smile. Alex was so happy-go-lucky and filled with a fun-loving spirit. He truly was a joy to be around. He did so much to be proud of, but his proudest moment was fatherhood. His daughter, Annika, was his pride and joy and the love of his life.