 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yager, Tracy L.
0 entries

Yager, Tracy L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Tracy L. Yager, age 68, of Baraboo, and formerly of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born Sept. 27, 1952, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the son of Burdette and Mary (Brendemuehl) Yager. Tracy worked as a manager for Farm and Fleet and later for Perry Printing in Baraboo. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his brothers, John (Pat), Thomas and Todd (Leslie) Yager; along with his sister-in-law, Barbara Day Yager.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL in Prairie du Chien, with burial in the Union Lumpkin Cemetery in Bloomington, Wis. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.

www.garrityfuneralhom.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's so hard": Biden honors victims of 9/11 attacks

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News