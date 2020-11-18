Yagodzinski, Leona Rose

BEAVER DAM - Leona Rose Yagodzinski, 104, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Leona was born on June 18, 1916, in Bark River, Mich., the daughter of Alphonse "Peter" and Delia (Galarmo) Couillard. She married Clayton Erickson in September 1934, in Bark River. Two children were born to this union, Nancy Ann and James Clayton. Leona and Clayton lived in Bark River for 11 years until his death in 1945. On June 23, 1946, Leona married Leo Yagodzinski in Chicago, Ill. One child, Jeanette Marie, was born to this union.

Leona worked part-time in Chicago at St. Francis Hospital and at various factories, including Ever Sharpe, Appleton Electric, and Motorola. Leona and Leo moved to Kenosha, Wis., before moving again to Beaver Dam, Wis., in 1990, where Leo retired. Leo passed away in July 2009.

During her more than a century of life, Leona shared with others her talents of working with pottery, sewing and cooking. She loved to play cards. Leona was fond of hosting company and was a joy with whom to talk. While at Hillside Manor Nursing Home, Leona enjoyed playing Bingo and other games with her friends. Leona was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.