Yasger, Robert S.

BEAVER DAM - Robert S. Yasger, age 91, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Visitation for Robert will be at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at church at 11 a.m. The church space is limited to 50 people. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Robert Stanley Yasger was born on March 19, 1929, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Alois and Viola (Robbins) Yasger. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School, where he excelled in sports, lettering in football, hockey, track and field, and was student body president. He attended Montana State where he played football. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Iowa during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. On Sept. 24, 1960, Robert was united in marriage with Beryl Shankland in Cudahy. He worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as a teacher for 15 years. Prior to that he managed large department stores – WT Grants, Zayre and Turn Style. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church and had been a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family meant everything to him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Andy, and family holiday meals where he enjoyed eating turkey drumsticks. He always went out of his way to help people with projects or in times of need. He enjoyed sports, collecting stamps and raising vegetables.
Survivors include his two children, Trish Yasger of Sedalia, Miss., and Jim Yasger of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Tracey Yasger and their son, his beloved grandson, Andy Yasger of Beaver Dam; a sister, Mary Bruske of Watertown; and other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beryl, of 56 years; a grandson, Matthew James Yasger; and a sister, Katherine Agnew.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
