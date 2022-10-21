Sept. 25, 1948—Oct. 17, 2022

COLUMBUS—Yolanda “Yo” M. Kusrow, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam. Yolanda was born in Chicago, IL on September 25, 1948 to Louis and Stella (Ziomek) Zito.

She was married to Steven Kusrow on July 27, 1991 in Columbus, WI. Yolanda worked at various jobs such as Ricks’, Parkside Chiropractic, Bone and Joint Surgery, REM, and various other part-time jobs, because she could not have just one.

Yolanda was known as “Yo”, “YoYo”, “Grandma YoYo”, “YoYo Yolanda”, Nana and Mom. Yolanda loved her family more than anything in the world. She was the happiest when her family was all together. She always told us she loved us “as big as the world”. She spoiled her grandchildren every chance she had and found creative ways to entertain them. She made sure to spend time with each individual grandchild so they could have a “Nana and Papa Day”. Yolanda lived for celebrating birthdays with extravagant birthday parties and always made sure to have prizes.

Her planner was always full, hanging out with friends, getting her hair and nails done, farmers markets, craft shopping, playing cards, caring for the dogs and spending time with her family. She loved to entertain and you never left hungry.

Yolanda was one of a kind with the biggest heart. She was always there to lend a hand to others in need. Yolanda also volunteered for the Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin. She helped with puppy socialization and potty breaks for hundreds of dogs over the years. It gave her a purpose. She also went on to adopt two of her own Underdogs, Baxter and Princess.

Yolanda is survived by her husband Steve Kusrow of Columbus; children: Michael (Patti) Raether of DeSoto, KS, Louise (Buddy) Voss of Columbus, Angie (Rob) Zilliox of Lake Mills; grandchildren: Makenna Cumblad (Zac Hettwer), Samantha Fitzgerald, Carston Zilliox, Bentleigh Zilliox, Avalee Voss and Kiara Voss; her beloved: Baxter and Princess; other relatives and friends.

Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents and several infant siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, 231 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

A sincere thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor and Hillside Manor Home Care and Hospice for their compassionate care.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Yolanda’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.