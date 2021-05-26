Yonkee, Lois A.

POYNETTE - The world lost a beloved mother, Lois A. Yonkee, on Monday, May 24, 2021. Lois battled dementia, and at the age of 82, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children.
Lois was born on Sept. 18, 1938, in Poynette, Wis., the daughter of Milo and Belle (Oehlert) Kreier. Lois was an artist at heart. Everything she touched, she made beautiful. This included her art of china painting, her seamstress skills, home decorating, and her garden.
Lois's greatest masterpiece was raising her four children and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a hugger, with always a kind word, a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. She was married to the love of her life, Ronald Yonkee, on Sept. 29, 1956.
Besides raising a family, Lois worked at Lodi Good Samaritan where she retired after many years of service caring for others when they couldn't care for themselves. As the circle of life would have it, she was also cared for at the At Home Again Care Center in Rio, Wis., at the end of her life. All the love she gave was returned to her tenfold. A special thank you to Alexandria and staff, as well as to Generations Hospice for all their care and support.
Lois's legacy of life and love will live on through her children. She is survived by her children, Kim (JJ) Atkinson, Pardeeville, Theresa (Ken) Cross, Mineral Point, Russell (Lisa) Yonkee, Nisswa, Minn., and John (Lynn) Yonkee, Green Bay; her grandchildren, Chris Daugherty, Stacy Blader, Amy Jo (Jay) Oxnem, Ryan (Rachel) Johnson, Nikki (Juan) Yonkee, Josh (Stephanie) Yonkee, Jason Knox, Stephanie (Danny) Yonkee, and Rebecca (Steven) Weiss; her great-grandchildren, Devon, Jaxon, Morgan, Conner, Kelsey, Grace, Aubrey, Hunter, Colton, Cooper, Palmer, Macie, Brooklyn, Savannah, and Lincoln; her sister, Adelle (Frank) Hughes; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Belle Kreier; her brother, Lyle Kreier; and her husband, Ronald Yonkee.
Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Lois at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Arlington on Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Scott Schwertfeger will be officiating.
A private burial will be at the Fall River Cemetery, per Lois's wishes.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
