Young, Barbara Jean (Schoenfeld)

BEAVER DAM - Barbara J. Young, 77, beloved mother, sister and friend, died peacefully on June 4, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, Wis. She was born in Beaver Dam, Wis., April 15, 1944, to Adrian and Carole (DeGroff) Schoenfeld.

Barbara spent much of her life close to her roots in Dodge County. Growing up on the family farm is where her love for plants, flowers and all animals grew strong. She also loved her cats and grand-dogs, often sending cards and gifts from "grandma." Barbara spent several years in Colorado where she worked as a teacher's aide and later, after returning to Wisconsin, as a caregiver for others who needed a kind heart. Barb was just that, a kind heart, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Gregory) Paradis of Golden, Colo.; and her sister, Lynda Schoenfeld of Lakewood, Colo.; as well as the many close friends in her life. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Cherie Forret from Trinity Church – United Methodist, where Barbara was a member, will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.