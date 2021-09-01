Young, Jeanne Irma Albrecht

MAYVILLE - Jeanne Irma Albrecht Young gently passed from life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021--- just shy of her 97th birthday. Until 2020 she was able to live in her home with the help of wonderful aides and friends, Tammy Olig and Laura Miley. During this past year she had special care from the nurses, CNAs and other staff of Crossroads Care Center of Mayville. We thank them all—they were wonderful.

Jeanne was born in Milwaukee, attended and was student council president at Washington High School, and later graduated from Milwaukee Downer College. She stayed in contact with many of the "Downer Girls" for years and was the last of her gang to pass on.

Jeanne met her husband, Bob, in high school. Their first date was on graduation night in 1942. While she attended Downer, he attended Marquette University and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and a NROTC commission, afterward serving in World War II and the Korean War. They married in 1946 and moved to Horicon in 1953, where they raised their children. They later moved to the Albrecht family homestead in Mayville where she remained for the rest of her life. They were married for 65 years until Bob's passing in 2011.