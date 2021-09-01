Young, Jeanne Irma Albrecht

MAYVILLE - Jeanne Irma Albrecht Young gently passed from life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021--- just shy of her 97th birthday. Until 2020 she was able to live in her home with the help of wonderful aides and friends, Tammy Olig and Laura Miley. During this past year she had special care from the nurses, CNAs and other staff of Crossroads Care Center of Mayville. We thank them all—they were wonderful.
Jeanne was born in Milwaukee, attended and was student council president at Washington High School, and later graduated from Milwaukee Downer College. She stayed in contact with many of the "Downer Girls" for years and was the last of her gang to pass on.
Jeanne met her husband, Bob, in high school. Their first date was on graduation night in 1942. While she attended Downer, he attended Marquette University and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and a NROTC commission, afterward serving in World War II and the Korean War. They married in 1946 and moved to Horicon in 1953, where they raised their children. They later moved to the Albrecht family homestead in Mayville where she remained for the rest of her life. They were married for 65 years until Bob's passing in 2011.
Although she majored in sociology and psychology, Jeanne spent her working years (until age 83!) as secretary/treasurer of BYCO, Inc. She and Bob ran the commercial flooring company for 53 years and then passed it on to their grandson, Andres, who advanced it from slide rules and calculators to computers.
Jeanne in her earlier years enjoyed golfing at Old Hickory, golfing trips, bowling and especially playing bridge with so many Horicon and Mayville partners and friends throughout the years. She was active in many civic organizations. During her later years, she enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Dancing with the Stars, and Downton Abbey.
While always the lady, Jeanne was a very independent, strong woman. After Lawrence University acquired Downer College, she served on their Boards and helped raise donations from Downer alumni for scholarships. In the face of declining health, she continued to have a positive spirit and continued to remind the family of the importance of "putting one foot in front of the other," always looking forward to "what tomorrow brings."
Bob and Jeanne had three children, Tim (Judy), Babbi and Becki (Al); and five grandchildren, Jill Vollbrecht, Katie Harrell, Daniel Lezama, Andres Lezama and Marty (Cristina) Lezama. Then came six great-grandchildren: Robby, son of Andres and Lindsey; James and Ellie Jeanne, children of Danny and Rona; Bo and Hank, sons of Katie and Phil; and Anna, Lizzy and Zack, children of Jill and Tim.
Jeanne was involved with the Mayville Historical Society and Museum, her great-grandparents, the Albrechts and Andraes, having been early settlers in Mayville during the mid-1800s. Any memorials could be addressed to the Mayville Historical Society or the American Association of University Women (Beaver Dam Chapter).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME, 15 S. Walnut St., Mayville. Gathering will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. and then egg rolls.
Due to health and safety concerns, the family requests that all in-person guests be fully vaccinated and masked. Non-vaccinated individuals wishing to share memories and/or condolences are encouraged to do so online via the Myrhum-Patten Guest Book.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeanne's arrangements. Online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent to 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
