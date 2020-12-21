Yunto, Jerold

Jerry was born Nov. 2, 1952, in the town of Chester in Dodge County, the son of Lester and Gladys Webster Yunto. Jerry attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1971. On Nov. 10, 1984, Jerry and Beverly Schouten were united in marriage at Alto Reformed Church. During Jerry's employment he worked for National Rivet and Manufacturing in Waupun, ITW/BEE Industries in Watertown, and Waupun Equipment in Watertown from which he retired in 2018. He worked part-time for Hellenbrand ACE Hardware in Marshall. Jerry was a member of Watertown Conservation Club. He and Bev were volunteer hunter safety instructors for the DNR for over 25 years and were past 4-H leaders of the Alto Allstars 4-H Club. Jerry was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hubbelton, Wis., where he served on the church council. Upon moving to Beaver Dam in 2019 Jerry became a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.