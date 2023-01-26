Oct. 21, 1952—Jan. 23, 2023

HORICON—Yvonne A. Fischer, of Horicon, died January 23, 2023. We know she is now in Heaven and no longer must deal with the confines of MS.

She was born Oct. 21, 1952 to Raymond and Virgelia (Beckman) Pamperin. Yvonne graduated from Juneau High School in 1970 and started her own accounting and tax preparation business.

Yvonne married Jim Fischer on Sept. 22, 1973 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1988 and went on to write a book to help others who struggle with MS.

In earlier years, she enjoyed times up north with her husband hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. She was a champion at women’s trap shooting at the Clyman Rod & Gun Club. Yvonne was an enthusiastic Packer fan. She was also a longtime member of St John’s Lutheran Church, Juneau.

Yvonne is survived by her siblings: Lois (Richard) Corbin, Earl (Diane) Pamperin, Linda (Dave) Schaalma, Jane (Jim) Anderson, Eileen (Morry) Schwandt, Raymond Pamperin, Jr., Pauline (Fred) Witter. She is also survived by brothers-in-law: Don (Debbie) Fischer and Dale (Karen) Fischer; and her special long term caregiver, Judy Bronner. Yvonne is preceded in death by her husband 2016.

Family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1:00-2:00 PM at St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM at church. Rev. Joel Luetke will officiate. Private interment.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Serenity at Home for the long-term compassionate care given to Yvonne. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or to Common Heart Hospice.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.