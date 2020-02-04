Yvonne Bonnie Skaar, 80, Fox Lake

FOX LAKE - Yvonne Bonnie Skaar, 80, died Jan. 31, 2020, at her home in Fox Lake, Wis.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Greg (Barb) Skaar, Jeremy (Ann) Skaar, and Marcia (Mark) Harried; her grandchildren, Wesley (Pamela) Skaar, Sam Skaar, Olivia and Cooper Skaar, Amanda Wendt, and Brittany and Daniel Harried; her sisters, Beverly Connor, Wanda (Warren) Nelson; sister-in-law, Laurrie Rudd; and nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bonnie was preceded by her husband, Bill Skaar; oldest daughter, Pamela; parents, Theodore and Daphne; and brother, Ted “Buddy” Rudd.

Memorial services for Yvonne Bonnie Skaar will be held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church 1209 Circle Drive, Beaver Dam with Pastor Bryan Lagerstam officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.