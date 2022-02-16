BEAVER DAM—Yvonne V. Boyd (nee Scholtes) age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her residence.

Yvonne was born in Hartford, Wisconsin to Conrad and Cecilia Scholtes. She was united in marriage to James Boyd on July 27, 1957 at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford.

Yvonne’s favorite place was spending time at her cabin on the lake in Minocqua with a brandy old fashioned on the pontoon, shaking dice, and anytime spent with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed for her generous heart, infectious smile and laugh, and her positive outlook on life.

Yvonne is survived by her children: Jeffery Boyd of Beaver Dam, Michael (Karen) Boyd of Rubicon, Gail (D.J.) Lindsey of Rubicon, Scott Boyd (Jody Matusin) of Beaver Dam and Lisa (Roger) Schmitt of Herman; nine grandchildren: Dylan, Caitlin, Jessica, Ryan (Stephanie), Brandon (Jessica), Joshua (Danielle), Marlena, Jeremy (Sheila) and Justin (Ashley);17 great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Kell of West Bend; brothers and sisters -in-law, Joyce Roemer of Hartford, Janet Feutz of Arizona, Harold “Hal” (Lori) Boyd of Arizona and Mary Schaumburg of Watertown.

She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband James in 2010;her sister, Bernice Reabe; brothers in-law, Clarence Reabe, Shawn Kell and Lester Feutz. According to Yvonne’s wishes private services were held. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.

Memorials to Hillside Hospice (709 S University Ave, Beaver Dam, WI 53916) are appreciated.