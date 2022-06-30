Nov. 6, 1928 - June 20, 2022

MAUSTON - Yvonne W. Dunaway, age 93, of Mauston, WI passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Oxford Bible Church. Pastor Jim Appel will officiate. Interment will be at the Wood Cemetery, Wyeville, WI. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.

Yvonne was born November 6, 1928, in Sparta, WI to Virgil and Violet (Crawford) Gustin. She married Donald Eugene Dunaway on July 23, 1962, in Sparta.

Yvonne enjoyed traveling, attending church services, going to the casinos, and doing genealogy.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; mother, Violet "Cookie" Gustin; grandson, Shane Dettmann; brother-in-law, Jerome Zuelke, and daughters-in-law, Sandra Lee Goodwin and Fran Dunaway. Survivors include her children: Arnold E. Goodwin, Sr., Fredrick (Cheryl) Goodwin, and Debra Rossier; stepsons: Gerald (Elizabeth) Dunaway and Keith Dunaway; grandchildren: William J. Pritchett, Laurie (Mark) Wagner, Arnold Goodwin, Jr., Donald (Kim) Goodwin, Kevin Hesse, Tracy Pritchett, Amber Goodwin, Jerry, Denny, Joey, Troy, Kurt and Cheri Dunaway; great-grandchildren: Ryan and Joseph Karaba, Caitlynn Hesse, Saryn Goodwin, Alexis (Josh) Miller, Forest (Joel) Contreras, and Damien, Trayvon, Jayden, Nakasha. Yvonne is further survived by other relatives and friends.

