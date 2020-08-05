Zabel, Marilyn A.

BEAVER DAM - Marilyn A. Zabel, age 79, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hillside Manor.
The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery.
The former Marilyn Ann Heinzelman was born on July 6, 1941 in Waukesha, Wis. to Anton and Olive (Nettesheim) Heinzelman. She was a 1959 graduate of Lake Mills High School. Marilyn was united in marriage with Donald Zabel on June 26, 1971 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills. She worked for Mid State Shoe Company in Watertown as well as Creekwood Farms but her most important role was raising her three children. Marilyn was a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Survivors are her children, Tina Zabel of Beaver Dam and James Zabel of Sheboygan; grandchildren, Jesse, Spencer and Haley Przekurat, Shannon, Patrick and Tyler Zabel, and Logan Neuendorf; brothers, Michael Heinzelman and Bill Heinzelman; sisters, Virginia Beerbohm and Arlene Strunk; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2003; her infant brother, Joseph; and her daughter, Tammy Przekurat.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)