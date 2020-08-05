Zabel, Marilyn A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Marilyn A. Zabel, age 79, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hillside Manor.

The visitation will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike Erwin officiating. Burial will be at Reeseville Cemetery.

The former Marilyn Ann Heinzelman was born on July 6, 1941 in Waukesha, Wis. to Anton and Olive (Nettesheim) Heinzelman. She was a 1959 graduate of Lake Mills High School. Marilyn was united in marriage with Donald Zabel on June 26, 1971 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills. She worked for Mid State Shoe Company in Watertown as well as Creekwood Farms but her most important role was raising her three children. Marilyn was a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.