Zachary A. “Zach” Link, age 26 passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born to Nick and Brenda (Hollis) Link on November 1, 1992, in Beaver Dam. Zach was a 2011 graduate of Columbus High School. After graduation he enrolled in the agriculture short course at UW-Madison. Zach farmed with his father, proudly carrying on the family’s farming legacy. He was currently crop-farming their land with his uncle Bruce. Zach was a scale operator at Duffy Bros. Grain for the past three years. He was a committed and loyal employee who was strongly dedicated to his work and had just obtained his CDL. Zach’s pride and joy was his nephew, Parker. Survivors include his mother, Brenda (fiancé Darren Krueger) Link of Markesan; paternal grandmother, Deloris Link of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Bowen of Columbus; one brother, Kyle (Caitlin) Link, and nephew, Parker of Edgerton; uncle, Bruce Link and aunt, Tina Link both of Columbus; his beloved German Shepard, Gunnar; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Nick in 2013 and grandfather Allen in 2018. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 21, 201,9 at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery, Columbus. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com
