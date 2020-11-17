Zahn, Doris Schindel

WHITEWATER - Doris S. Zahn, 89, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born in Juneau, Wis., on July 12, 1931, to Fred and Edith (Zemlo) Schindel. She attended St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, and later graduated from Horicon High School after the family moved to a small farm in Burnett. She learned the value of hard work, perseverance, and frugal living from her mother, Edith.

Her dad, Fred, worked with Karl Zahn at the Dodge County highway department and thought he was a young man with too much promise to be a laborer. Doris married Karl on Feb. 16, 1951. They supported each other through earning five degrees in education. Both started their careers in rural one-room schools and were devoted to children through teaching. Doris retired on June 1, 1990, from the Whitewater Public Schools after spending much of her career as a reading specialist at Washington Elementary. Even until recently, people would tell her of the impact she had on their lives as an educator. She joined Delta Kappa Gamma in 1968 and was a member for more than 50 years, serving as president from 1996 to 1998. She contributed much to the organization, which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.