Zaklan, Dennis "Zak"

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Dennis "Zak" Zaklan, MCPO U.S. Navy, Ret., age 65, of Goodyear, died March 24, 2020. He was born into the Navy on June 12, 1954, to Cryptologic Technician Chief Stephen and Jane Corrigan Zaklan in Vallejo, Calif. As the youngest of three boys, Zak learned lessons the hard way while becoming a world traveler with his military family. He lived in Hawaii (before statehood); Yokosuka and Yokohama, Japan; Fort Meade, Md.; and Harrogate, England, before graduating high school. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1973 and trained as a cryptologic technician. He retired as Master Chief Petty Officer in 2001 with 29 years of service. During a deployment to Stuttgart, Germany, Zak met his future wife, YN1 Cynthia Janz. They married on Aug. 18, 1979, in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Zak's Navy career took him to many duty stations, including Clark AFB, Philippines (non-Morse Operator (CTT), Adak, Alaska (promoted to Second Class Petty Officer). Zak converted to the Electronic Intelligence field and transferred to European Defense Analysis Center in Stuttgart, Germany. From there, Zak joined Cindy in Hawaii, an assignment that led to a Defense Meritorious Service Medal. Then, orders to NSA and into the highly competitive Middle Enlisted Cryptologic Career Advance Program where he was initiated as a U.S. Navy Chief. While there, he was selected for Limited Duty Officer and became an Ensign. Zak described his next assignment in Naples, Italy, as his one non-pleasant tour. He reverted to Master Chief Cryptologic Technician and received orders to the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Next came a tour as the Operations Chief at NSGA, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which Zak described as his best tour of duty. From Hawaii, Zak went to his last naval assignment at the Naval Security Group Denver. This last assignment was at ANG base in Aurora, Colo., with all four services, two national agencies, and 37 different contractors where he managed the operations floor.
During his naval service he was honored with numerous individual and unit awards: four Defense Meritorious Service Medals, three Joint Service Commendation Medals, one Navy Commendation Medal, one Navy Achievement Medal, seven Good Conduct Medals, and two National Defense Medals. His performance also enabled two of his Joint Units to receive the Joint Unit Commendation.
After retiring from the Navy, Zak took a position in 2003 at New Mexico State University Physical Science Laboratory to run a high-altitude ballooning program to provide surveillance from very high altitudes. From there Zak moved to the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drone side of the house where he established the NMSU US flight operations team. He then established the UAS Flight Test Center. His last assignment was Unmanned Aircraft Systems Flight Test Center Deputy Director. He remained there until 2017. Zak obtained his bachelor's degree and a master's degree in organizational management/project management during his civilian career.
Zak and Cindy moved to PebbleCreek in Goodyear, Ariz., in September 2017 from Las Cruces, N.M. In addition to wife, Cindy, and son, Joshua, Zak's oldest brother, Steve, survives him. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Zaklan of Hawaii; and the Wisconsin in-laws, Chris Sutton, Tony Janz, Lori Luck, Marsha Schultz, Joe Janz, Pete Janz, Annette Janz, Jim Janz and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Chris.
Throughout his life and career, he was always deemed a stand-up guy: no-nonsense, tell it like it is. This character earned him the highest regard from his superiors, peers, and subordinates. Zak was a kind, do-anything-for-you husband, father, mentor, colleague, and neighbor. While "cussing like a sailor," he would stand up like a bear to any known harm or injustice but was as gentle as a lamb and caring as a shepherd to those he regarded well. His family and circle of military friends and PebbleCreek neighbors will especially miss his unique style, his help, and his friendship.
The memorial gathering will be held at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Wednesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow at church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam with military honors provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.
Memorials may be made in Dennis Zaklan's name to the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146.
"Chief, you stand relieved. Boatswain stand by to pipe the side. Shipmate going ashore!"
