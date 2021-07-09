Zaklan, Dennis "Zak"

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Dennis "Zak" Zaklan, MCPO U.S. Navy, Ret., age 65, of Goodyear, died March 24, 2020. He was born into the Navy on June 12, 1954, to Cryptologic Technician Chief Stephen and Jane Corrigan Zaklan in Vallejo, Calif. As the youngest of three boys, Zak learned lessons the hard way while becoming a world traveler with his military family. He lived in Hawaii (before statehood); Yokosuka and Yokohama, Japan; Fort Meade, Md.; and Harrogate, England, before graduating high school. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1973 and trained as a cryptologic technician. He retired as Master Chief Petty Officer in 2001 with 29 years of service. During a deployment to Stuttgart, Germany, Zak met his future wife, YN1 Cynthia Janz. They married on Aug. 18, 1979, in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Zak's Navy career took him to many duty stations, including Clark AFB, Philippines (non-Morse Operator (CTT), Adak, Alaska (promoted to Second Class Petty Officer). Zak converted to the Electronic Intelligence field and transferred to European Defense Analysis Center in Stuttgart, Germany. From there, Zak joined Cindy in Hawaii, an assignment that led to a Defense Meritorious Service Medal. Then, orders to NSA and into the highly competitive Middle Enlisted Cryptologic Career Advance Program where he was initiated as a U.S. Navy Chief. While there, he was selected for Limited Duty Officer and became an Ensign. Zak described his next assignment in Naples, Italy, as his one non-pleasant tour. He reverted to Master Chief Cryptologic Technician and received orders to the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. Next came a tour as the Operations Chief at NSGA, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which Zak described as his best tour of duty. From Hawaii, Zak went to his last naval assignment at the Naval Security Group Denver. This last assignment was at ANG base in Aurora, Colo., with all four services, two national agencies, and 37 different contractors where he managed the operations floor.