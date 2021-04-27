Zamora, Micheal "Mike"

NEW LISBON - Micheal "Mike" Zamora, age 49, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Mike was born on Nov. 5, 1971, the son of Michael Zamora and Winona (Glenn) Mitchell. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping but most of all spending time with his family. He worked as a chef in California, Idaho and Washington State until he met his girlfriend, Pamela Hudzinski, online and moved to Wisconsin in 2002. They lived together in Portage until they moved up near Castle Rock Lake in 2010.

Mike is survived by his parents, Mike Zamora and Winona (Glenn) Mitchell; girlfriend, Pamela Hudzinski; his three sons, Mike (Kaylee) Harness, Tylor Buttolph, and Nikolas Zamora; nephew, Daniel Runge; and his three grandchildren, Spencer Harness, Winona Harness, and Trace Buttolph. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Phyllis Harness; brother, William "Bill" Runge; and aunt, Rebecca "Becky" Harness.

Mike will be returned to his hometown of Tuolumne, Calif., for a private funeral service at a later date.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

