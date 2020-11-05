Zander, Gordan G.

Gordy was born on May 4, 1929, to Reinhold and Agnes (Schroeder) Zander in Mattoon, Wis. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1947. He worked as both a union and non-union carpenter for many years, as well as co-owner of Zander Construction Company, Inc., with two of his sons. On July 1, 1950, he married Rita Fay (Genske) Zander at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Rita and Gordon were blessed with seven children. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and served on the Church Council. With nine family members to support, Gordy was always working. Gordy and Rita flipped houses before it was popular. Gordy enjoyed listening to Brewer baseball games, singing, reading Louis Amor novels, and watching westerns on television.