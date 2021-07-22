Zastrow, Robert G. "Bob"

BEAVER DAM - Robert G. "Bob" Zastrow, 72, of Beaver Dam, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Monday, July 26, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Deacon Ed Cody officiating. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Robert was born on Dec. 27, 1948, the son of Glenn G. and Mary A. (Warmka) Zastrow in Beaver Dam, Wis. He was a 1967 graduate of Horicon High School. He farmed on the family farm and had various other jobs in the area.

Bob was well known for his Big Smile, and he really enjoyed selling vegetables at the Beaver Dam Farmer's Market. He also loved to decorate his apartment for Christmas and, as soon as the Market was closed for the season, he began to decorate for Christmas.

Bob is survived by his sister, Judy Steger of Juneau; his brother, Donald (Linda) Zastrow of Horicon; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.