Zeidler, Rosalind M. "Rosie"

COLUMBUS - Rosalind M. "Rosie" Zeidler, 90, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosalind was born the daughter of Ernest and Viola (Poppe) Lange on Nov. 9, 1930, in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Rosie married H. Paul Zeidler on June 9, 1962, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1978. After that time, Rosie continued to own and operate the Zeidler Funeral Home until 2011. Rosie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, where she was a member of the choir since 1962 and soloist for many occasions. She was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid.

Music and theatre were a big part of Rosie's life. She was a member of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre for 25 years, appearing in many roles, mostly musicals. She was also a member of the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre. In 2000, she was one of the founders and a director of the Columbus Redbud Players. She directed children's musicals, and at age 80 had a role in Steele Magnolias. Rosie also organized and directed the Miss Columbus Pageant for many years.