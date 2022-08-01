Zelpha E. Gysbers

MENOMONEE FALLS—She took her last walk on Earth July 14, 2022. She is now square dancing in heaven. Formally a Horicon, WI resident, McAllen, TX, and formerly of Menomonee Falls, WI.

She was preceded in death by husband, Paul Gysbers; her son, Arthur Gysbers; and her grandson John Paul Jaccard. Loving mom of Harvey (Sherri) Gysbers and Shirley (Dennis) Jaccard. Further survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Zelpha’s interests were her family, square dancing, crafts, her Avon friends, and the many new friends she met during her time at Grace Commons in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Memorial service will be held at: West Granville Presbyterian Church, 6935 North 107th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53224-4316 on Friday August 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM.