Zeman, Leonard H.

NORTH FREEDOM – Leonard H. Zeman, age 88, of North Freedom, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Riverwood Memory Care in Wisconsin Dells.

Leonard was born in Baraboo on Aug. 24, 1932, the son of Henry and Edna (Boather) Zeman. He was employed at Badger Ordnance Ammunitions Plant for over 40 years as a newspaper photographer.

Leonard enjoyed hunting and had a true passion as a professional gunsmith. He dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

Leonard is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy; nine children, Lenard (Deb) Zeman, Laura (Glen) Bohl, Julie (Randy) Fowler, Randy (Jami) Zeman, Victor (Penny) Broas, Pam (Robert) Zeman, Trina (Troy) Hein, Brenda (Jeff) Ruhland, and Justice (fiancé, Errick) Bohl; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and five brothers and six sisters.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Jeff; two sisters, Helen and Vivian; and his best and dearest friends, Evan Sorge, Gene Mueller, John Bleeker and Russell Enoch.