Zenk, William D.

LYNDON STATION - William D. Zenk, 91, passed away Aug. 2, 2021, at the Columbia County Health Care Center. He was born Aug. 14, 1929, in Fort Atkinson, Wis., son of the late Arnold E. and Genevieve (Ryan) Zenk.

He graduated with a degree in optometry from Chicago. After he married Jacqueline Wright, they moved to Janesville where he was an optometrist for many years.

He was a member of St. John Vianney Church where he was a lector for the Saturday evening Mass. He was active in the Boy Scouts, the Serra, Lions and Kiwanis Clubs. He enjoyed curling and golf. When he was younger, he was part of a chorale group that traveled around Wisconsin and performed.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He made many fishing trips to Canada with his sons and never missed an opportunity to hunt. When he retired, he built a log cabin himself near Lyndon Station, Wis., where he and his wife then lived with their dogs, especially his beloved Dusky. He became a member of St. Mary's Church in Lyndon Station, and his faith was always very important to him.

He also was preceded in death by his brother, Robert R. Zenk of Cambridge, Wis.; his sister, Adrienne Heth of Macclenny, Fla.; and grandsons, Jordan Zenk and Jonathon Horne.