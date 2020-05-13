Zenker, Pastor Allen P.

WAUPUN - Pastor Allen P. Zenker, age 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Waupun.
Pastor Zenker was born on March 4, 1931 and was baptized becoming a child of God on March 29, 1931. As a child he attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville. He was confirmed in his faith April 2, 1944. "Put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness." Ephesians 4:24. Also in 1944, he enrolled at Northwestern Prep in Watertown, then attended Northwestern College, graduating in 1952. He spent the next four years at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 1956. He then spent two years as a tutor at Northwestern Prep.
From August 1958 to February 1960, he served the joint parishes of Salem, Woodbury, Minn. and Mt. Zion, St Paul, Minn. He then served St. Andrew's of St. Paul Park, Minn. until June 1975 when he accepted a call to become pastor at St. Paul's in Brownsville. He retired in 1996 and moved to Waupun.
On July 17, 1960 he married Carole Schuster, at St. Andrews, St. Paul Park, Minn. They were blessed with 4 children: Rachel Gustafson (Tim), Ruth Callies (Mark), Paul, and Timothy Zenker; 7 grandsons, Philip Gustafson (Sarah), Stephan Gustafson (Caitlin), Jacob Gustafson (Sara), Caleb Gustafon, Lucas Callies (Emily), Micah Callies, and Jeremiah Callies; 3 great grandchildren Hannah Gustafson, Aiden Gustafson, and Isaiah Gustafson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luella and Alois Zenker; brother, Louis Zenker; and sister Mae Zenker, and son Paul.
The funeral services for Pastor Allen P. Zenker will be broadcasted Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. on the facebook page of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun or Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
