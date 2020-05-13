Zenker, Pastor Allen P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Pastor Allen P. Zenker, age 89, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Waupun.

Pastor Zenker was born on March 4, 1931 and was baptized becoming a child of God on March 29, 1931. As a child he attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Thiensville. He was confirmed in his faith April 2, 1944. "Put on the new man, which after God is created in righteousness and true holiness." Ephesians 4:24. Also in 1944, he enrolled at Northwestern Prep in Watertown, then attended Northwestern College, graduating in 1952. He spent the next four years at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, graduating in 1956. He then spent two years as a tutor at Northwestern Prep.

From August 1958 to February 1960, he served the joint parishes of Salem, Woodbury, Minn. and Mt. Zion, St Paul, Minn. He then served St. Andrew's of St. Paul Park, Minn. until June 1975 when he accepted a call to become pastor at St. Paul's in Brownsville. He retired in 1996 and moved to Waupun.