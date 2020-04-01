Zeno Yelk, age 92, of Marshall

Zeno Yelk, age 92, was called to heaven on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Randolph Health Services. Zeno was born March 10, 1928, the sixth child of Frank and Agnes (Goetzinger) Yelk in Marshall, Wis. He was united in marriage to Georgene Rennock April 07, 1951. He is a member of Holy Family Catholic church.

He worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam for several years and then at Wisconsin Brick & Block of Madison until his retirement. After working a full time job, he would return home to work his 40 acre farm. From the late 1970’s to the early 1990’s he would help his wife Georgene in her business running the Z & G Calf-a-teria.

After retirement he continued farming and took on the additional task of helping plant, grow and sell garden produce at the local farmers markets with his wife. He respected the soil in the fields and gardens. He wanted the land to be preserved for future generations. He loved the sunshine and had an uncanny ability to see the beauty around him.

Zeno enjoyed traveling with his wife. The first trip was to New York in 1964 to see the World’s fair. That was followed by trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland as well as numerous trips across the U.S. for gambling, site seeing and other entertainment. He knew the value of exercise and rode his exercise bike every morning and walked every day up until almost the end.

