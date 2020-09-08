Zergiebel, Anita R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAYVILLE - Anita R. Zergiebel, 92, formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Matthews of Horicon.

A private family funeral will be held at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Anita Ruth was born on Sept. 24, 1927 the daughter of Edwin and Frieda (Mueller) Fink in Milwaukee, Wis. She was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Anita was united in marriage with Gerald R. Zergiebel on April 19, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wis.

Anita and her husband Gerald farmed together in the town of Williamstown for many years.

Anita was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she was a member of the choir and enjoyed attending bible classes. She also enjoyed knitting. Anita loved hosting many family gatherings at the farm.

Anita is survived by her children: Richard (Shari) Zergiebel of Mayville and Eileen (Robert) Rasmussen of Mayville; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brad) Westergaard and Keri Rasmussen; great grandchildren: Lillian, Henry, Oliver, Louis, Evelyn, and Madeline. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.