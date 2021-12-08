Zethmayr, Christine

MAUSTON - Christine Zethmayr, 76, of Mauston, passed away Nov. 30, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Wilma and Walter H. Egger; and brother, Walter J. Egger. She is survived by sister-in-law, Jane Sotak; nieces, Mary Beth (David) Casement and Catherine (Frank) Macioce; and nephew, Timothy (Cindy) Egger.

Tina was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio, and attended Bishop Hartley High School. She received an education degree from The Ohio State University and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She was blessed with a lively curiosity and diverse creative interests, working as an arts educator and visual artist.

There will be no memorial services, per Tina's wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carl W Nelson Animal Shelter, W5096 WI-82, Mauston, WI 53948.

