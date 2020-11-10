Ziebell, Mary

Mary was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Waupun, the daughter of Alfred and Olive Fairbanks Zuehls. Mary attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1952. She furthered her education by going to cosmetology school and later received her Licensed Practical Nurse certificate. In 1955 Mary married Robert Born in Waupun and later Ken Ziebell. She was employed at Waupun Memorial Hospital and later Beaver Dam Community Hospital from which she retired. Mary had a great disposition. She was very upbeat and enjoyed the outdoors, with many walks in the Horicon Marsh. She also had a great fondness for her cats. In her younger years she enjoyed trap shooting and hunting. Mary was a member of Waupun United Methodist Church.