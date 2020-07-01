Ziegel, David
Ziegel, David

BEAVER DAM - David Ziegel, 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A full obituary to follow. A memorial gathering is being planned for a later date.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.

