David Ziegel, 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
David was born the son of Albert and Marion (Wilson) Ziegel on Feb. 10, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. David worked as a painter for Mayville Metal, was a press operator at Karavan and retired as a supervisor at Maysteel in 2018.
David loved being in the outdoors, whether he was hunting, ice fishing, camping or riding his Harley. He loved being "out on the farm." David was an avid gun collector and liked to watch movies, especially comedies, such as "The Nutty Professor" and Westerns. David was a true patriot and loved his country very much. Most of all David loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, and he would always strive to make anyone laugh and loved his life.
David will be greatly missed by his mother, Marion Ziegel of Beaver Dam; son, David Ziegel of Fond du Lac; and daughters, Justine Ziegel of Fond du Lac and Jackie Ziegel; four grandchildren: Arianna and Elijah and Noah and Myles; two brothers, Jon Ziegel of Beaver Dam and Timothy Ziegel of Florida; and his former wives, Joanne Giese and Deborah Ziegel. David is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. For more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
