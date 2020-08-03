Ziegel, David

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Ziegel, 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, August 8, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.

David was born the son of Albert and Marion (Wilson) Ziegel on Feb. 10, 1955, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School. David worked as a painter for Mayville Metal, was a press operator at Karavan and retired as a supervisor at Maysteel in 2018.

David loved being in the outdoors, whether he was hunting, ice fishing, camping or riding his Harley. He loved being "out on the farm." David was an avid gun collector and liked to watch movies, especially comedies, such as "The Nutty Professor" and Westerns. David was a true patriot and loved his country very much. Most of all David loved to spend time with his kids and grandkids, and he would always strive to make anyone laugh and loved his life.