Ziemendorf, Richard J.

JANESVILLE/EDGERTON - Richard J. Ziemendorf, age 89, of Janesville (formerly Edgerton), Wis., passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 6, 2021, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on May 21, 1932, to John and Ruth (Zweck) Ziemendorf in Beaver Dam, Wis. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1950. Richard married Mary Lou Beier in 1956.

Richard started out as a lineman with Wisconsin Power & Light and worked his way up to an administrative role and eventually retired from Alliant Energy. Over his lifetime Richard enjoyed fishing, his dogs, working around his farm, gardening, and working with his horses. He also enjoyed collecting John Deere tractors, reading, and woodworking. In his later years, he was very active with Habitat for Humanity.

Richard is survived by his children, Julie Ziemendorf, Jeff (Natalie Ross) Ziemendorf, and Brenda Sessler; grandchildren, Deana Lou (Jayme) Cook, Lexy Sessler and Dylan (Valerie) Sessler; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Ziemendorf; his parents; and his siblings, Phyllis Nelson, Beverly Derge, and Erwin "Buster" Ziemendorf.