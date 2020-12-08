 Skip to main content
Zimmerly, Sharon A.
Zimmerly, Sharon A.

BARABOO - Sharon A. Zimmerly passed peacefully in sleep early on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery on Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. The Rev. Karen Hofstad officiating. Family will have a small luncheon at their home following service. For those unaware of the location the family will be meeting at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 12:30 p.m.

