Zimmerman, Joseph

WISCONSIN DELLS - Joseph Zimmerman, age 58, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center in Reedsburg, Wis.

There will be no services held at this time.

Joseph was born June 20, 1962, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Dale and Dorothy (Ennis) Zimmerman. He married Donna Sroczynski in Wisconsin Dells on Feb. 19, 1993. He grew up farming and gardening, tomatoes being his favorite thing to grow. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, as well as football, basketball and baseball.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Donna; his mother, Dorothy Zimmerman; son, Jeremy Zimmerman; step-children, David (Nancy) Radtke, Daniel (Chona) Radtke, Kathy (Mike) Trigleth and Karen (Chad) Bothe; brothers, Robert (Rosie), Duane, Phil (Robin), Tom (Patti), Curt and Albert; sisters, Ellen (Tim) Deininger and Nancy (Bernie) Lovati; he has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his pets known as "his little kids," Maggie and Fritz. He was preceded in death by his father and his nephew, Brad.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

