Zimmerman, Roger, Keith

REEDSBURG—Roger Keith Zimmerman, 95 of Reedsburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Roger was born March 18, 1926, in Richland County, Wis. to Ludwig and Elsie (Dieter) Zimmerman of Baraboo, Wis. On Oct. 28, 1950, Roger married Joan (Zimmerman) in North Freedom, Wis.

Roger was in the Army from 1944 to 1946, where he was awarded a Victory Medal American Theater Ribbon, European-African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon along with 2 Bronze Battle Stars, 2 Overseas Service Bars Army of Occupation Medal Germany, and a Good Conduct Medal.

Roger worked a variety of jobs; he began working with the railroad, then the LaRue quarry, Reedsburg Supply Co., and lastly worked for himself as a carpenter. Roger was looking forward to “retiring” one day, but somehow, he always found projects that had to be done.

Roger is survived by his three children, Kerry (Patrice) Zimmerman of Reedsburg, Grant Zimmerman of Madison, Dena (Brett) Grinder of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Lisa (Lou) Himes, JT (Ashley) Mitchell, Jamie (JJ) Gates, and Christopher (Morgan) Zimmerman; step-grandchildren, Jennifer Grinder and Scott Grinder and eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Vera Bender; many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends.