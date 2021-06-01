Zimmerman, Violet Yvonne (Phippen)

BARABOO—Violet Yvonne (Phippen) Zimmerman, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wis. She was born in LaRue, Wis., on Oct. 3, 1933, to parents Emmett and Margaret (Kosin) Phippen.

On June 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, Willard “Willie” Zimmerman, in Baraboo, Wis. They had five children, whom she adored, and she was devoted to her family.

She graduated from Reedsburg High School. She was a member of the Homemakers, president and member of the VFW Auxiliary Parshall-Cummings #2336, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. The family cabin was her favorite place to be besides home with her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching birds, painting, making jewelry, ceramics, fishing, spending time with family, playing cards, and reading.