Zimmerman, Willard Levi

BARABOO - Willard Levi Zimmerman, 95, of Baraboo, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at SSM hospice center, Baraboo.
A service will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with visitation at 10 a.m. with limited seating of 100 for friends and family, followed by a church service at 11 a.m. and burial at North Freedom's Oak Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m. Family and friends may attend the outdoor service and burial.
Willard was born October 30, 1924 in Richland County, Wisconsin to the late Ludwig and Elsie Zimmerman of Baraboo, Wisconsin. On June 20, 1953 he married the love of his life Violet Phippen in Baraboo, Wisconsin. They had 5 children and he enjoyed all aspects of being a father all his life. Willard was a colon cancer survivor.
Willard grew up working a variety of jobs including farming and logging. Willard served his country in World War II from 1943-1946. After his service he attended technical school for auto body in Chicago. He founded Zimmerman's Body Shop in 1959.
During his lifetime he and Violet traveled to Europe, Mexico, and all over the United States. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, working on cars, spending time outdoors, and loved being with his family. Willard was a member of Parshall Cummings VFW Post 2336.
Willard is survived by his wife, Violet; son, Michael (Heidi); daughters, Pamela Zimmer, Sheryl (Steve) Michaelson, Teresa (Michael) Browning; daughter-in-law, Lisa Zimmerman; sister, Vera Bender of Rice Lake and brother Roger Zimmerman of Reedsburg. He has 6 grandsons, 1 granddaughter and 1 great grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Patrick; parents, Ludwig and Elsie Zimmerman; sisters, Verona (Eugene) Ulrich, Vanessa (Ronald) Richards, Victoria (Donald) Hoege, Violet (Verlyn) Braun and Vada (Orville) Schwenkhoff.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lorenz (Marie), Arlo (Barbara), and Leo (Marjorie) Zimmerman and sister-in-law, Joann Zimmerman
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
