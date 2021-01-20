Zinke, Donald Lawrence

MAUSTON - Donald Lawrence Zinke, 87, of Mauston and formerly of Elroy, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home, from pancreatic cancer.
He was born at home on May 19, 1933, to August and Ruth (Hutson) Zinke in the Township of Clifton, Monroe County, Wis. He was baptized June 4, 1933, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall by Pastor Witte. He was confirmed May 30, 1948, at St Luke's Lutheran Church at New Lisbon by Pastor Winter. He was a member of New Lisbon graduating class of 1953 and graduated from Juneau County Normal School June 7, 1955. On June 2, 1956, Don was united in marriage to Norma Chard at St John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall. He was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Kendall.
Don taught at Juneau County rural schools for five years, for Melrose Schools from 1960-1968, for Wisconsin Dells Schools from 1968-1971, and for Elroy-Kendall-Wilton Schools from 1971 until his retirement in 1990.
Don enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He collected coins and was really interested in the history and value of rare coins. He had a greenhouse with flowers, vegetables, and his own beautiful apple orchard on his farm outside of Elroy. Don also had a huge passion, interest, and lots of knowledge on antiques, especially antique glassware. He very much enjoyed attending local auctions and flea markets to buy and sell antiques. The friendship and knowledge he shared with many will be greatly missed.
Don truly loved playing cards and dominoes with his sisters and family. While living at Terrace Heights and at Fairview Nursing Home he enjoyed playing scrabble with his friends.
Don was a blessing to all, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Don is survived by his sisters, Marcella Vlasak, Rochester, Minn., and Irene Raymond, Camp Douglas, Wis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, many Amish friends and other friends and relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; his infant daughter, Wendy; his parents; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
A private burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)