Zinke-Kellogg, Beverly "Beiva"

ROGERS, Ark. - Beverly "Beiva" Zinke-Kellogg passed peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021, in Rogers, Ark., surrounded by family and loved ones. The world lost a beautiful soul and Heaven gained an angel. She was born June 17, 1953, in Baraboo, Wis. Beiva graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in modern dance. Though her roots would always be in the Dells, free spirit that she was, she traveled during her life to many parts of the world including Europe and Mexico, and crisscrossed the U.S., including California, Arizona, Florida, Arkansas and beyond.

Beiva's free spirit, her stubborn tenacity, and her enduring love of family, friends and animals will be missed by all who knew her. A dancer, poet, painter, Beiva always had her arms outstretched to the sky welcoming in love and joy.

Beiva is survived by her loving husband, JR Kellogg; her son, Nolan Zinke; her daughters, Keriane and Amanda (Ernie) Kellogg; two grandchildren, Charlie and Arthur; siblings, David, Barb (Bill), Kathy (Tom), Bob (Jill), Trish (Don), and Marlie; aunt, Caroline; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service was held at the family residence, by invitation only, on Easter Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Humane Society or Disabled American Veterans.