 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zinke-Kellogg, Beverly "Beiva"
0 entries

Zinke-Kellogg, Beverly "Beiva"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROGERS, Ark. - Beverly "Beiva" Zinke-Kellogg passed peacefully at her home on March 28, 2021, in Rogers, Ark., surrounded by family and loved ones. The world lost a beautiful soul and Heaven gained an angel. She was born June 17, 1953, in Baraboo, Wis. Beiva graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in modern dance. Though her roots would always be in the Dells, free spirit that she was, she traveled during her life to many parts of the world including Europe and Mexico, and crisscrossed the U.S., including California, Arizona, Florida, Arkansas and beyond.

Beiva's free spirit, her stubborn tenacity, and her enduring love of family, friends and animals will be missed by all who knew her. A dancer, poet, painter, Beiva always had her arms outstretched to the sky welcoming in love and joy.

Beiva is survived by her loving husband, JR Kellogg; her son, Nolan Zinke; her daughters, Keriane and Amanda (Ernie) Kellogg; two grandchildren, Charlie and Arthur; siblings, David, Barb (Bill), Kathy (Tom), Bob (Jill), Trish (Don), and Marlie; aunt, Caroline; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service was held at the family residence, by invitation only, on Easter Sunday. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Humane Society or Disabled American Veterans.

Zinke-Kellogg, Beverly "Beiva"

Beverly "Beiva" Zinke-Kellogg

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News