Zirbel, William John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While surrounded by loved ones, the Lord extended His hand to William John Zirbel on Aug. 7, 2020, when he was peacefully led to his eternal home.

Willie was born on Sept. 20, 1932, to Wilmer and Lucinda (Schaumberg) Zirbel in the Town of Theresa. Born on the family farm homestead, he maintained a lifetime love of the land. He enjoyed his 40-acre hobby farm where he raised crops and beef and, later, took up the hobby of restoring vintage tractors. It was a great delight when he made his parade debut at the 2017 Audubon Days Parade, driving his 460 Farmall tractor.

Dancing is what led Willie to the love of his life, Geri, in 1953 when they met at Zivko's Ballroom in nearby Hartford. They were married on June 18, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa. Not only did dancing bring great joy throughout their 65 years of marriage, it also won them the "longest married couple on the dance floor."

A steadfast soldier of the Lord, Willie was passionate about his service to God. He was a longtime member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Browns Corners, welcoming guests as an usher and serving as an elder for 30 years.