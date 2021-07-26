Zirzow, Karen L.

BARABOO—Karen L. Zirzow, of Baraboo, passed away on July 21, 2021, from gallbladder cancer, surrounded by her two sons. She was born November 9, 1949 in Freeport, Illinois to Glenn and Bertha Fernstaedt (Ruter).

She graduated high school from Baraboo Senior High in 1967. She married Keith Hutter on August 16, 1969; they had one son and the marriage ended in divorce. She had another son and married Richard Zirzow on December 21, 1991 in Baraboo, WI. She had a long career at Renewal Unlimited where she was employed for 38 years, before retiring in 2016. After retirement, she found great joy in being a crossing guard, often bringing treats to the children she helped get safely across the street.

She was a biker chick at heart, owning several Harley Davidsons over the years. She also enjoyed bowling, card making and crafts and enjoyed live theatre. She was known to many as Ma Z., as she was a mother to anyone who needed one.

She is survived by her sons, William (Diego Campoverde) Hutter and Chris (Alison) Zirzow. She has two grandchildren, Cooper and Tucker Zirzow; along with her sister, Cheryl McGraw, and brother, Loren (Butch) Fernstaedt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and her three fur-babies, Little Lady, Chaser and Coco.

Visitation will be at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNEARL HOME on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with a small service beginning at 3:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Town Hall.