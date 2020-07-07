Zirzow, Richard Leo
Richard Leo Zirzow

BARABOO - Richard Leo Zirzow, age 71, of Baraboo passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen; son, Chris (Alison); grandchildren, Cooper and Tucker Zirzow; and his step-son, Williiam Hutter (Diego Campoverde-Cisneros. He is further survived by his brothers, Wally (Mary), Roger (Bonnie) and Dave (Debbie), and his dogs, especially Little Lady. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Redlin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

