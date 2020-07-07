Zirzow, Richard Leo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO - Richard Leo Zirzow, age 71, of Baraboo passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital with family by his side.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen; son, Chris (Alison); grandchildren, Cooper and Tucker Zirzow; and his step-son, Williiam Hutter (Diego Campoverde-Cisneros. He is further survived by his brothers, Wally (Mary), Roger (Bonnie) and Dave (Debbie), and his dogs, especially Little Lady. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Redlin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Military Honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.