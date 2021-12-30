Zirzow, Roger Ralph, Sr.

BARABOO - Roger Ralph Zirzow Sr. passed away at his home in Baraboo on Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 73. Roger was born in Waukesha, Wis., to Earl and Doris (Kollath) Zirzow on April 25, 1948.
He enjoyed motorcycling, cars, NASCAR and watching the Packers play. Roger was the proud owner of Zirzow Auto Body for over three decades.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his sons, Todd (Debbie), Roger, and Jr. (Lisa); and his daughter, Shelly (Tom) Steinhorst. He is further survived by his brothers, Walter (Mary) and David (Debbie); sister-in-law, Patricia Zirzow; his many grandchildren, Damian, Ashley Dillon, Denver, Garrett and Jordan Zirzow, Alex Brogley, Chaile and Hannah Meade; and also, many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his big brother, Carl; his twin brother, Richard (and wife, Karen); and his niece, Tracy.
A special thank you to his grandson Damian, who looked out for his grandpa on a daily basis for the last few years. A celebration of life will be held at FRANKIE'S BAR in Baraboo on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
