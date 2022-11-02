 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zolena E. Holton

SPRING GREEN—Zolena E. Holton, age 97, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St John’s Catholic Church, Spring Green, WI with visitation from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be at St.Joseph’s Cemetery, Baraboo, WI. A complete obituary and online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

