Zoltowski, William Stanley Jr.

PORTAGE – William Stanley Zoltowski Jr., age 72, of Portage, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., the son of William and Mary Zoltowski. Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was proud to be part of the First Commissioned Crew of the USS John F. Kennedy.

He spent many years managing the distribution of the Wisconsin State Journal and recently retired from Capital Newspapers. Bill loved the game of golf and his love of the game was passed on to Benjamin, his son. They were able to enjoy many summer trips playing golf courses throughout the country. Bill was an avid Packers fan and never missed watching a game. His quick wit and quirky sense of humor will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his son, Benjamin (Jacqueline); brother, Ron (Lynn) Zoltowski; nieces and nephew, Jennifer and David Klepper and Stephanie Zoltowski; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barb; and in-laws, Granville and Dolores Midworth.

At his request, there will be no visitation. A celebration of life will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his name.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.